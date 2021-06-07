      Weather Alert

Local Family Buys Wilkshire Golf for Personal, Economic Reasons

Jun 7, 2021 @ 9:30am

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He says it’s a difficult business right now, but he’s up to the challenge.

Kyle Quillen and his family now own the Wilkshire Golf Course at I-77 and Route 212 just outside of Bolivar.

He says it’s not just about loving the game of golf, but he believes it’s good for the local economy to keep the course a going concern.

He points to newer, thriving businesses in the area.

Also, Quillen says he has a three-year-old son, and he wants him to learn to play at the course, like he did.

At one point, a pending sale may have led to the property being converted into a nature preserve.

