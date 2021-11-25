      Weather Alert

Local Family Thankful for Support That Keeps Their Business Open

Nov 25, 2021 @ 7:50am

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Egbert and Denise Brown have lots to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

Thanks to patron and community support, their Brick City Lounge at 8th Street NE and Marietta Avenue in Canton Township held on to its liquor license.

This, in the face of an effort to have it cancelled.

Attorney Jeff Jakmides for the family says the black-owned bar doesn’t say “no” to charitable giving in the community.

So that generosity paid back, just in time for Thanksgiving.

You’ll recall that bar Manager Jason Calhoun was shot and killed at the door of the bar in 2019.

But Jakmides says he was like a son to the Browns.

In fact, Calhoun’s mother still works at the bar.

Popular Posts
*NSYNC, 98 Degrees, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, New Edition & O-Town members gather on ABC for 'A Very Boy Band Holiday'
Adele’s “30” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart
Travis Scott And Drake Named In $750 Million Astroworld Lawsuit
‘Red Notice’ 2 & 3 Are Possible
Måneskin might go from “Beggin'” to fightin' if they win an AMA this weekend
Connect With Us Listen To Us On