Local Firefighters Trained for Oil Field Emergencies

GRANVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Six Stark County firefighters are better suited to deal with oil field emergencies, following training at no charge by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.
The firefighters from Plain and Lawrence Townships, the East Sparta Fire Department and ODNR were trained over two different weekends, using hands-on response techniques.
Training took place at the Wayne County Fire and Rescue Regional Training Facility in Apple Creek.
Here are the men trained and their departments:
Joel Gladysz – Plain Township Fire Department
Jared Lee – Lawrence Township Fire Department
Jared Hagen – Lawrence Township Fire Department
Tom Huffman – Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Ian Vandegrift – East Sparta Fire Department
Captain Kyle Wilkens – East Sparta Fire Department