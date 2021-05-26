      Weather Alert

Local Gas Prices Flirt With $3 Mark, Highest Memorial Day Prices in 7 Years

May 26, 2021 @ 4:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hopefully local gasoline prices will stay below three dollars a gallon through the weekend.

The AAA average price in Stark County Wednesday morning was steady at $2.94.

The cheapest gas statewide is in the Sandusky area at around $2.80 a gallon.

There are still a few counties between Cambridge and Marietta where prices are averaging over three dollars.

Nationwide, these are the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2014.

The AAA average price across the U.S. is $3.04

