Local Highlight: Stark Community Foundation

Mar 31, 2021 @ 8:17pm

Today’s local highlight is the Stark Community Foundation.

The Stark Community Foundation’s vision is to see “a thriving, engaged and inclusive community,” according to their website. They closely monitor the economic and social health of Stark County to try and weed out the roots of social problems within our area.

These past few years, the Stark Community Foundation has hosted the THINKBIG community conversations, which has yielded amazing results concerning problems our county faces.

For more information, click here. 

