A Canton law firm has a bigger presence in Akron now: downtown-based Day Ketterer is merging with the office of Goldman and Rosen; its six attorneys are now under the Day Ketterer banner… The Canton firm already has offices in Hudson and Youngstown; the new Akron office will commemorate the merger today, with attorneys and staffers volunteering at the Akron-Canton Foodbank,

