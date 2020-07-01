      Weather Alert

Local Man Arrested After Pulling Gun on Police Protesters in North Canton

Jul 1, 2020 @ 6:52am

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old area man was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in North Canton Tuesday night, accused of pointing a loaded gun at demonstrators.

North Canton police says Dustin Reagan is charged with aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.

They say he drove into the group of Ohio Community Coalition protesters in the intersection of North Main and Maple Streets where the group confronted him.

He got out of his pickup truck and pointed a weapon at them.

No shots were fired.

