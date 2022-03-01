Local Man’s Strong Connection With Ukraine, Keeping in Touch With Friends There
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Plain Township native and GlenOak and Walsh University grad has been to Ukraine three times recently.
Philip Kopatz is currently doing post-graduate studies in Eastern European History at Ohio State.
He says as the threats of war continued to build, he thought the chance of an invasion was only 20-percent.
Then again, he knows Valdimir Putin’s history of military action involving his neighbors.
Kopatz has eight friends he is keeping in touch with in the country.
He says those friends are staying in shelters in the country’s larger cities.
All were safe when we talked to him on Monday.
One of his tutors successfully moved the rest of his family into Poland.