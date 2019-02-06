Local National Guard Unit Being Deployed

(WHBC) – The public is invited to a send-off ceremony for some local soldiers who are heading overseas.

The Ohio National Guard says 110 soldiers from the Ohio National Guard’s Company B, 638th Aviation Support Battalion, headquartered in North Canton, are deploying to Kuwait.

The unit is equipped and trained to conduct field maintenance and battle damage assessment and repairs for CH-47 Chinooks, HH60 Black Hawks and AH-64 Apache helicopters.

Company B will be joined for this mission by its detachments from Massachusetts and Indiana, as well as the Army Reserve’s 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Dix, New Jersey.

This will be the unit’s first deployment as a company in its 71-year history.

The public is invited to the unit’s call to duty ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Family Church on Freedom Avenue NW in North Canton.