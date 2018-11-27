Local Officer Featured In New Show’s First Episode

(WHBC) – Uniontown Police Sgt. David White’s harrowing experience of being shot in the line of duty will be featured on the premiere episode of ‘Body Cam’ on Investigation Discovery.

The retired Sgt. telling Canton’s Morning News it actually wasn’t hard for him to watch the show.

“I guess because I lived it, you know I’ve already been through it once. The only thing that was hard for me was watching my wife during her interview, because I know what she and my family went through and how much it hurt them.”

White and a partner were responding to a domestic call at a house they were familiar with when a man pulled a handgun and started firing at White, hitting him four times.

He returned fire but missed the suspect. White’s partner shot and killed the suspect.

White says he hopes the new show will get across the fact that police officers are just people doing a job and trying to protect their communities.

“We want a safe community. Not just for everyone else, but we have families here too.”

‘Body Cam’ can be seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Investigation Discovery.