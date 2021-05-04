      Weather Alert

Local Police: Arrest Made After Frightening Hartville Home Invasion

May 4, 2021 @ 7:48am

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A frightening home invasion in Hartville that results in an arrest, but has police advising residents to “lock your doors”.

Early Monday, police say 42-year-old Stephen Chaney of Youngstown walked into the home of a village man and ordered him to wake up and start his motorcycle so he could steal it.

When it wouldn’t start, Chaney pulled the trigger on a gun but it was apparently not loaded.

Chaney faces attempted murder and other charges.

