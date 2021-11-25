      Weather Alert

Local Police Looking at Similar Home Break-Ins

Nov 25, 2021 @ 5:56am

NORTH CANTON, CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton, Canton and Massillon police are circulating home-surveillance images of young men involved in some home break-ins.

There’s the thought they may all be related.

The images show the men wearing the same reflective clothing.

In North canton, the break-ins were on Rose Lane Street SW; more at whbc.com

If you have any tip information related to the images, please call NPD Detective Marceric 330 499-5911.

Or you can send an anonymous tip via text message using the keyword TIPNCPD to number 847411.

Popular Posts
*NSYNC, 98 Degrees, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, New Edition & O-Town members gather on ABC for 'A Very Boy Band Holiday'
Adele’s “30” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart
Travis Scott And Drake Named In $750 Million Astroworld Lawsuit
‘Red Notice’ 2 & 3 Are Possible
Måneskin might go from “Beggin'” to fightin' if they win an AMA this weekend
Connect With Us Listen To Us On