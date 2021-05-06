Local Restaurants Closing 1 to 2 Days a Week, Even Closing, Amid Labor Shortage
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They actually fared well through the pandemic, and have just now hit their darker days.
Some small town restaurants, that is.
Whether it’s in Wooster or Navarre, eateries are closing one day a week, or for good, like Newt’s Place on North Main Street in Navarre.
Owner Dexter Douglas says Saturday is closing day because they can’t find workers.
Douglas says they used to have six full-time servers.
Now they’re down to one.
He says the Main Street Deli right next door to Newt’s closed two weeks ago for the same reason.