Local Teacher Makes Plea, Gives Inside Look On Classroom Conditions
The return to school this year has been a tumultuous one. Many schools have already shut down once more because of the spread of COVID, and many still are remote learning.
But there are a few that have remained open. Many education professionals and teachers feel like their concerns and worries are not being heard. Shelby Miller of Preston and Silver Lake Elementary is one such teacher.
Listen to her words. Now more than ever, it is important to support our teachers and listen to them.