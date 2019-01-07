Local Youth Groups Clean Up Cuyahoga Valley National Park During Government Shutdown
By Sarah Peters
|
Jan 7, 2019 @ 8:22 AM

Two local youth groups took to the parks Sunday to clean up parts of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Kids of Cleveland Youth Organization and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Group filled up eight trash bags just within the first two hours. Trash has been building up since the government has been partially shut down. It should be noted that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Group organized clean ups at multiple parks across the nation this past Sunday, with multiple chapters of the youth group participating.

The groups said not only did they want to help clean the parks so everyone can enjoy them, but they also wanted to send two messages: that not all kids are obsessed with their electronics, and to break the stereotypes and shed a positive light on the Muslim community and Islam.

 

 

SOURCE: Fox8.com

