Lockdown Catnip? Original Film Of ‘Cats’ To Be Streamed Online
If you’re running out of things to binge online, this week you can check out the original CATS free this week.
The 1999 production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber creation will be available Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. for 48 hours on The Show Must Go On YouTube channel. Demand for the movie has begun ever since the re-release of the movie last year.
The play ran for 21 years and is the sixth-longest running musical. Did you see the newest CATS movie?