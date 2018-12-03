Lockdown Lifted After Suspect Turns Himself In

(WHBC) – Youngstown State University went into lockdown on Monday due to a report of a person on campus with a gun.

Police say someone called them around 11 a.m. to say that someone showed a gun during a physical confrontation, and that the person was last seen near the rec. center.

The university enacted lockdown procedures and told everyone to shelter in place.

Police were able to contact family members of the suspect, who asked him to turn himself in, which he did.

The university said the lockdown was lifted when the person turned themselves in to police.

The suspect is being interviewed by police.

Police say no one was injured.