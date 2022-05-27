Longtime Canton Local School Board Member Faces Felony Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton Local school board faces a criminal charge.
And that could mean the end of his long public service career if he’s found guilty.
Court records indicate 60-year-old Scott Hamilton of Canton Township is charged with felony theft.
That, for allegedly stealing over a thousand dollars worth of pine shavings from the Tractor Supply store in Massillon since the first of the year.
His attorney reportedly says it’s a misunderstanding.
State law prohibits a person convicted of a felony from holding public office.