Adri Rachelle rescued every single one of her 90 pets! An obvious animal lover she spends about $10,000 for vet bills and $1,000 a month in food. She has 22 pigs, 12 dogs, 8 chickens, 6 cats, 4 parrots, 4 horses, 4 peacocks, 2 cockatoos, 2 cows, 4 rats, 3 hairless guinea pigs, 2 goats, 2 ducks, 2 mini-cows, 2 alpacas, 2 ferrets, 2 geckos, 1 tegu lizard, 1 bearded dragon, a mule, a hamster, a tortoise and a python.