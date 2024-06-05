Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Lorde advises you to “use the existing tools wherever possible” in possible new music teaser

June 5, 2024 12:55PM EDT
Share
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Are we getting closer to new Lorde music?

The “Royals” artist has long been working on her fourth album, the follow-up to 2021’s Solar Power. In a rare Instagram post, Lorde posted a series of symbols, within which you can spot the letter L and the number 4.

In between all that, Lorde writes, “Use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them.”

Lorde’s last new music update came in December, when she shared that she’s “not CLOSE close” with the upcoming material, but that she’s “building stamina for this chapter.”

In between, Lorde put out a cover of “Take Me to the River” in March for the tribute album to Taking HeadsStop Making Sense.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan and more
2

GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Veteran Grocery Store Employee Tops $200,000
3

Friends Of Soap Actor Johnny Wactor Speak Out Following His Tragic Death
4

Britney Spears interviews Tate McRae: “I am so grateful”
5

Taylor Swift pops into London to see Cara Delevigne in ‘Cabaret’