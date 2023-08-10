Lorde has a “light on inside me,” and she’ll “show it to you soon”

Now for the return of everyone’s favorite game show: what’s Lorde teasing?

The “Royals” artist has shared a new Instagram post for the first time in over two years, featuring a cryptic caption that has fans buzzing about the possible return of Lorde season.

“After the show we went swimming,” reads the caption, which accompanies photos of Lorde doing just that. “These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you.”

“No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me,” the post continues. “Show it to you soon.”

Lorde’s most recent album is 2021’s Solar Power. She’s currently playing a run of European festivals.

