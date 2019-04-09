Lori Loughlin Could Get Minimum 2 Years in Prison

The parents in the Varsity Blues case are all facing prison time, some more than others. Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents entered a plea deal yesterday which would enable her to serve as little as 4 months. However, for Lori Loughlin and her husband the penalties will be higher. They reportedly paid $500,000 to bribe a crew coach and because of the amount of money involved the minimum prison sentence is 2-2 1/2 years. All of the parents involved have been offered plea deals and each deal has prison time attached. Sources say that defendants have been given a short amount of time to take the plea deals or the case will go to the Federal Grand Jury and charges will be added including money laundering.