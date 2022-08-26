Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Lots of Railroad Crossing Work Next Week

August 26, 2022 6:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big week for work on railroad crossings next week.

These Norfolk Southern crossings will be closed for work Monday through Friday:

  • The crossing on Cleveland Avenue SW near 9th Street.
  • McKinley SW near Ken Weber.
  • Prospect Avenue SW north of Navarre Road.
  • 3rd Street SE near Slesnick.

And add in a Wheeling and Lake Erie crossing job: also on Cleveland Avenue S at 18th Street through Saturday.

