Lots of Railroad Crossing Work Next Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big week for work on railroad crossings next week.

These Norfolk Southern crossings will be closed for work Monday through Friday:

The crossing on Cleveland Avenue SW near 9th Street.

McKinley SW near Ken Weber.

Prospect Avenue SW north of Navarre Road.

3rd Street SE near Slesnick.

And add in a Wheeling and Lake Erie crossing job: also on Cleveland Avenue S at 18th Street through Saturday.