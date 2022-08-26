Lots of Railroad Crossing Work Next Week
August 26, 2022 6:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big week for work on railroad crossings next week.
These Norfolk Southern crossings will be closed for work Monday through Friday:
- The crossing on Cleveland Avenue SW near 9th Street.
- McKinley SW near Ken Weber.
- Prospect Avenue SW north of Navarre Road.
- 3rd Street SE near Slesnick.
And add in a Wheeling and Lake Erie crossing job: also on Cleveland Avenue S at 18th Street through Saturday.