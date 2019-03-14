Loughlin’s Daughter Was on a Yacht When Her Mom Was Arrested

When Lori Loughlin was arrested for her part in the college admissions scandal, her daughter Olivia Jade was living her best life on the yacht of a USC official in the Bahamas.

Seriously, 19-year-old Olivia, who attends USC, was with her bestie who happens to be the daughter of the chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees Rick Caruso.

According to Caruso, the ladies let for spring break prior to her mom’s arrest but thought it would be better to make her way home considering the circumstances.

The Board of Trustees won’t be making the decision on whether or not Olivia will be able to continue her education at USC. That decision will be made by the university president.

Do you think that Lori’s daughter should be allowed to continue at USC?