Louis C.K. Goes After Parkland Victims On Stage

The Louis C.K. apology tour isn’t going quite as planned, with audio from the comedian’s recent stand-up show revealing him mocking the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

On the December 16 audio, which first appeared on YouTube but has since been taken down, Louis goes on the attack, calling kids today too politically correct.

Speaking about the survivors of the February mass shooting who appeared in front of Congress, Louis says, “You’re not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you?”

The 51-year-old funny man returned to the stage in October after lying low from his admission that he performed sexual acts in front of unwilling women.

Is there any way Louis can rebuild his career after more bad publicity?