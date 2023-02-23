Louis Tomlinson admits he didn’t see a career for himself outside of One Direction

Trafalgar Releasing

The first trailer for Louis Tomlinson‘s documentary is here, and it previews how the singer didn’t see a career for himself outside of One Direction.

In the trailer for All Of Those Voices, which will show in select cinemas on March 22, Louis admits, “I thought, for me, it was the band or nothing. It was hard for me to imagine on my own.”

He continues, “I didn’t see a way back — not even musically — just to do anything.” Those insecurities didn’t last long, with Louis narrating how he started to see his own potential and feel ready to start his solo career.

“I finally feel worthy of where I am and what I’m doing,” Louis says.

The upcoming documentary will tell Louis’ life story and features never-before-seen home videos, as well as glimpses of his 2022 world tour.

