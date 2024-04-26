Louis Tomlinson drops surprise live album recorded on tour

If you weren’t able to catch Louis Tomlinson on his last two world tours, he’s released a surprise live album to share some of his favorite tour performances.

Louis Tomlinson: Live features 15 tracks recorded in 15 cities, including London, Buenos Aires, Nashville and Paris. The songs include the singles “We Made It” and “Walls” off his debut solo album, Walls, as well as tracks from his sophomore album, Faith in the Future.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last 3 years touring the world twice over, the feeling I get sharing those live moments will be with me forever,” the former One Direction member wrote on social media. “To be able to record these songs from all over the world and put them out as an album like this feels so special, and a real tribute to the fans who make each and every show feel unique and incredible. Thank you! Enjoy!”

The digital version of the album is out now, while physical editions — CD and vinyl — will be out August 23.

