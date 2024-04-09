Louis Tomlinson on “Larry” fan theory: “There’s nothing I can do about it”

While One Direction has been “on hiatus” for years now, those theories that Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are secret lovers persist, inspiring what is known as “Larry” fan fiction. The theory even inspired an episode of the show Euphoria. But at this point, Louis says, he can’t really stop it.

Speaking to the Brazilian news site g1, Louis said, “What’s tough is, I realized this some years ago — there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that [theory]. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is.”

“It does irritate me a little bit, you know? But it is just kind of [the] nature of the job, I suppose,” Louis added. “There are times where … at times, it gets far too personal within that whole space. I’ve got my son Freddie [who is] the most important person in my life. Occasionally it kind of broaches some stuff that is really unfair.”

However, he’s accepted that at this point it’s too late to stop people reporting things about his personal life.

“It kind of just is this thing that exists now,” he notes. “There’s nothing I can do about it, there’s nothing I can say about it to stop people making up what they want to make up.”

In the same interview, Louis says he no longer feels competitive with the other members of One Direction.

“Being in a band and going out on your own will always mean that your only frame of reference is comparing yourself to the other members. That’s literally all you have,” he says. “I think it’s a matter of maturity, actually.”

