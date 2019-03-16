Louis Vuitton Removing Michael Jackson-Themed Clothing From New Collection
By Gabe
|
Mar 16, 2019 @ 12:40 PM

Louis Vuitton says they are removing its Michael Jackson-themed clothing from its new collection after the backlash of the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.

The collection debuted at a fashion show in January and featured 65 pieces that had elements of Jackson, including a T-shirt with his infamous dance shoes on the front. The collection had other inspirations besides Jackson, those pieces will still be released to retail stores.

A spokesman for Louis Vuitton said the allegations in the documentary were “disturbing and troubling” and the company was unaware of the documentary prior to the fashion show.

