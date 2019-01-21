Louisiana Eye Center Offers Free Eye Exams to NFL Refs

An eye center in Covington, Louisiana is offering to give any NFL ref free eye exams before next season. This is all after refs admitted they missed a crucial call in the NFC Championship game between the Saints and Rams. The Louisiana Eye Care Center posted on their Facebook page, “We will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight. We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.” Another eye center in Texas also had an offer. They posted, “In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL ref in need. You know who you are.”