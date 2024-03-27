Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Louisville Firefighters From Bridge Rescue Featured On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

March 27, 2024 12:28PM EDT
Earlier this month, the national spotlight was shone on Louisville after a daring rescue was successfully pulled off getting a semi driver back to safety after dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Joe Berrow, Cpt. Michael Renn and rescue firefighter Bryce Carden appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” sharing how they came up with the rescue plan that had never been done before!

