Louisville Police Officer Uninjured When Cruiser Struck by Accused Impaired driver
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville police officer was fortunate to escape injury as her cruiser was hit by what the department says was an impaired driver early Sunday morning along Route 62.
The cruiser was in the eastbound right lane between Broadway and California Avenues investigating an earlier rollover crash when the impaired driver hit the rear of the vehicle.
That driver faces charges.
Both drivers had injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening.