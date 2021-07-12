      Weather Alert

Louisville, Ravenna Women Killed in Two-Car Portage Crash

Jul 12, 2021 @ 9:26am

RAVENNA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville woman and a woman from Ravenna were killed in a two-car crash near Ravenna Sunday afternoon.

81-year-old Esther Smith was in a car being driven by another Louisville resident when the state patrol says they were struck head-on.

The other vehicle that had driven left of center on a curve, according to the patrol.

The driver of that other car, 36-year-old Brittany Spohn, was also killed.

That accident on Route 14 near Ravenna closed the roadway for over three hours.

