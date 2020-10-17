Louisville Schools Try Again With 6.7 Mill Levy
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Louisville City School District is hoping the third time’s the charm.
They will try again to pass a 6.7 mill additional levy.
With failure of the levy in the spring, the district made major cuts including bussing for high school students and those who live within two miles of school.
Even more cuts are in the offing if the levy doesn’t pass.
They estimate the new levy would cost a homeowner $19.54 a month for $100,000 in valuation.