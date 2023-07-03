Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Louisville Swiftie Turns Into Meme

July 3, 2023 12:42PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift rolled through Cincinnati and to say people were excited would be an understatement! Two Louisville fans drove to Cincinnati last Thursday when the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opened and jumped in line at 2:45AM… then waited 12 hours. She played hooky from work so she had to do an interview with local news under a blanket.

The Internet was next level:

Guys, they’re selling shirts

Let’s just hope she had a blast and her boss doesn’t find out it was her!

