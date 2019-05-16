Louisville Wins District Title

Lake watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 1-0 loss to Louisville on Wednesday. The Leopards took the lead on a single from Teagan Rice that scored Sydney McKeever in the first inning.

Sarah Cantley pitched Louisville to their 23rd victory of the year. She lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking one.

Jessica LeBeau took the loss for Lake. She allowed seven hits and one run over seven innings, striking out six and walking zero.

Lexi Zavarelle led the Leopards with two hits in three at bats. Louisville didn’t commit a single error in the field.

This is the Leopards first District Title. They will now face Chardon in the Sweet 16 on May 22nd at the University of Akron.