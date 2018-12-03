Child Psychologist, Dr. Lapointe, thinks that Elf on the Shelf is not a good thing.
She believes there is fallout both emotionally and neurologically.
Two reasons she does not like Elf on the Shelf; child senses parent has no control and the child feels played by the adult.
She says the “played” feeling is especially problematic.
She said it creates a disconnect between adult and child.
She suggests using the Elf to be more of a friend to the child than a tattletale on the child.
Do you use Elf on the Shelf in your household?
Love Elf on the Shelf? This Psychologist Thinks It’s Bad for Your Kids
