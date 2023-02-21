Love Sux: Avril Lavigne reportedly calls off engagement to rocker Mod Sun

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, who got engaged last year, have ended their relationship, sources close to the couple tell People.

An insider tells the publication, “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.” The two were last seen together at a pre-Grammy event in LA.

Avril and Mod Sun, born Derek Smith, first met in 2021 and put out a collaboration called “Flames.” They got engaged in Paris in April of 2022. Mod’s new album God Save the Teen features a track called “Avril’s Song” and a duet with her called “Shelter.” He also appeared on Avril’s 2022 album, Love Sux.

Just a few weeks ago, Mod gushed to E! Online that he’d finally found “a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.” He also said, “I want the person that I’m with and I want a child. I don’t know how many children we are going to have. But those are the numbers that matter to me.”

Had Avril actually made it down the aisle with Mod, it would’ve been her third marriage: She was previously married to Sum 41‘s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger.

