Lower Virus Numbers, Same for Local Counties on Per Capita List
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 16,875 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday, with the 4-day average running well below the 10,000 per day the state had been seeing.
Just 5800 cases were reported Sunday.
That’s the lowest figure in a month and a half.
Rankings for local counties on the state’s Incidences Per 100,000 List have dropped.
Stark is 27 among the 88 counties at 873 cases per 100,000.
Last week, Stark was 23.
Tuscarawas County is down to number-31, while Carroll has dropped to 78t