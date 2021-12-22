      Weather Alert

Ludacris Spread Some Goodwill To Those Less Fortunate

Dec 22, 2021 @ 7:58am

Ludacris is spreading holiday cheer by offering gift cards to homeless people.

In an Instagram clip, Luda, undercover in sunglasses, a mask and a hooded sweatshirt, approached a person sitting in a motorized wheelchair, and told them to go “grab some food” with a $50 gift card.

 

They exchanged a fist bump, and Ludacris wished the grateful recipient a merry Christmas. “My pops used to always say ‘If you give a homeless person money they’re just going to go buy booze wit it.’ I always wanted to disagree with him because as a kid, in my heart I always felt that couldn’t be 100% true,” he captioned the post. “So I’ve been masked up/disguised experimenting in these streets, and giving the homeless food gift cards instead so that they have more of an incentive to buy food.” He added: “I flipped his theory, and I added my own twist to it because I REFUSE to NOT believe in HOPE.

Ludacris has also recently been doing good in Atlanta at the Henrietta Egleston Memorial Hospital for Children.

