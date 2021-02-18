Luke Combs Apologizes For His Past Use Of Confederate Flags
Earlier in his career, old promotional photos of Luke Combs that showed him standing next to a Confederate flag and holding a guitar with a Confederate flag sticker on it, went viral.
Now he is speaking out about the images. Combs said, “I’ve grown a lot as a man and as a human being, and as a citizen of the world.” He also apologized for the photos and admitted that there were “no excuses for those images.”
He added, “I am now aware how painful that image can be to someone else, and no matter what I thought at the time… I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else… Hate is not a part of my core values.”