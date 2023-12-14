Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Luke Combs Finds Out He Sued A Woman And Makes It Right

December 14, 2023 12:54PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Luke Combs posted a video on Instagram yesterday saying he was sick to his stomach after finding out his lawyers sued a fan for selling unlicensed merch.   A judge ordered Nicole Harness to pay Luke $250,000 for selling 18 Luke Combs tumblers she made at $20 a pop through her Amazon store. The $5,500 she had in her Amazon account got seized.   News station WFLA did the story and that’s how Combs found out about it. He tagged the station in his response:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Luke sent her twice that to help with bills.  And he’s now selling a $20 tumbler on his website, with all proceeds going to help her out. Well done Luke!

The post Luke Combs Finds Out He Sued A Woman And Makes It Right appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

Top 5 Modern Christmas Songs
2

Sugar, Butter, Popcorn: Sara Bareilles on her Broadway musical ‘Waitress’ coming to movie theaters
3

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more
4

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more
5

Mix 94-1's going HAM for the Holidays