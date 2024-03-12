Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Luke Hemmings set for first solo headlining tour

March 12, 2024 4:50PM EDT
Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

Luke Hemmings is going on tour.

The 5 Seconds of Summer lead singer will embark on Nostalgia For a Time That Never Existed, a 20-city worldwide tour, this May. This marks his first-ever solo headlining tour.

Tickets go on sale on March 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

This upcoming tour comes after the announcement that his new EP, boy, will arrive on April 26. Its first single, “Shakes,” is out now.

“I can’t wait to bring the songs from ‘boy’ to life on stage for the first time, as well as tunes from ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’. See you in May and June. Luke x,” Luke said via a press release.

He also posted about the tour on X, formerly Twitter. “The boy is going on tour,” he wrote. “Hope to see you all there x.”

