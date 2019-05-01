Luke Perry’s Daughter Names School After Dad

Sophie Perry has paid tribute to her late father Luke Perry in a meaningful way. She’s been in Malawi in East Africa, where she was when she learned of his passing, working on building some schools… one of which she’s named after her dad.

We told you before that she returned to Africa after coming to the states to mourn with her family. On her way back to Malawi, she wrote that there was “a job to be done” and “someone to make proud.” Well, the way we see it, her efforts in Malawi would certainly make the late actor proud.

Sophie admitted last month that she was on the fence about asking for help with the cause, which she’s created a GoFundMe campaign for that’s almost fully funded. But now that she’s achieved her goal, she’s “proud and excited,” especially because she was able “to name the school after my dad.” Check it out below.