Lunch on the Lawn to Benefit Wishes Can Happen – Join us Wed 8/9

Let’s have lunch! On the lawn of 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 Join us for a bite to eat on Wednesday, August 9th from 11am to 1pm right out in front of the radio station at 550 Market Avenue South in Downtown Canton. The following Food Trucks will be parked out front to serve some great food AND to benefit Wishes Can Happen.

That’s right, we’re pushing hard toward our 16th annual Aultcare Wishathon coming up on August 10th and 11th at Springbrook Plaza.

Having lunch with YOU is a great way to celebrate and raise money.

Come eat, come enjoy, come help a great cause! Wishes Can Happen

1. Angelo’s 2 Go

2. Howlin’ Bird

3. DJ’s Snack Shack