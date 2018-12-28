Macaulay Culkin Has A Familiar New Middle Name

Last month, Macaulay Culkin started a contest on his Bunny Ears website to let fans pick a new middle name for him. Culkin said he would legally change his middle name to what people picked.

The winner? Macaulay Culkin. That’s right. Soon, his legal name will be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

The other choices were Shark Week, Keiran, TheMcRibIsBack and Publicity Stunt.

Culkin said the name “has a good ring to it.”

Do you know someone with a crazy middle name?