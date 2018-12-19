Macaulay Culkin Recreates “Home Alone” Scenes for Google Ad By Gabe | Dec 19, 2018 @ 3:15 PM Macaulay Culkin revisited his role from the movie Home Alone for a Google Assistant commercial. The 38-year-old Culkin recreated scenes from the film as he asked Google to help him deal with day to day situations. SHARE RELATED CONTENT The First Image of Will Smith as ‘Aladdin” Genie Is Here Chrissy Teigen Created a Menu To Get Toddler To Eat Miley Cyrus Leaves Fans Utterly Shocked As They Discover Her Real Name Mom Calls Cops On Son Who Won’t Get Out Of Bed Never Wrap Leftovers In Foil. Here’s Why What Song Was Shazamed More in 2018?