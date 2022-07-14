      Weather Alert

Macklemore teams with Tones and I for “special” collaboration

Jul 14, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Macklemore has finally finished his not-so-secret collaboration with “Dance Monkey” singer Tones and I and promised fans will hear it very soon.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared a video of him jamming in a parking lot to a new song named “CHANT.” “Can you guess who’s singing on the hook?” he captioned the clip. A female voice is heard singing, “I’m on fire, fire/ You can’t take my voice from me/ I will rise up, rise up/ So what are you waiting for?”

It didn’t take fans long to guess it was Tones, whose real name is Toni Watson. The Australian singer has previously stated she’s a big fan of Macklemore.

Soon after, the “Glorious” rapper shared a follow-up video in which he sits on a couch and further teases the collab. “What’s up, guys? I’ve been working on some new music and I brought the homie,” Macklemore says. Tones then rises from behind the couch and flashes a rock-on sign.

“This song is SPECIAL,” she said of “CHANT” when re-sharing the video to her own Instagram page.

The song drops July 22.

