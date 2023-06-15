Madonna And Cher Share This Chart Record

Madonna and Cher now share a record no other woman has yet in music. After the No. 43 chart debut of Madonna’s song, “Popular,” from the soundtrack for The Weeknd’s HBO TV series The Idol, she now has debuted songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in five consecutive decades, from the 1980s through the 2020s. Cher is the only other woman to have singles on the Hot 100 every decade between the 1960s and the 2000s.

Brenda Lee has done the same thing…but with one holiday hit. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has appeared on the Hot 100 in five decades, including the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 2010s, and 2020s.