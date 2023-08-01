Madonna gets a shoutout from Beyoncé during Renaissance Tour concert

One legend supporting another.

Madonna got a shoutout from Beyoncé on Sunday, July 30, during the Renaissance World Tour’s stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Beyoncé spotted Madonna in the crowd while singing her hit track “Break My Soul” and gave the superstar some love.

“Big shoutout to the queen,” Beyoncé said. “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

It was a clever choice of words, as Madonna and Beyoncé collaborated on a remix of “Break My Soul” in 2022, aptly titled “The Queens Remix.”

The support comes after Madonna’s recent heath scare, where she spent “a several day stay in the ICU” after developing a serious bacterial infection, her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed on Instagram in July.

As a result of her health scare, Madonna postponed the North American leg of her upcoming Celebration Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.